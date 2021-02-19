Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 has crippled the winter sports industry – but a digital revolution will help it recover

By Sascha L. Schmidt, Professor and Director, Center for Sports and Management, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Nicolas Frevel, PhD Candidate, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Share this article
It was all going so well. When China sparked the greatest winter sports boom in history by trying to inspire 300m people ahead of the Olympics in Beijing in 2022, the forecast for the industry was great. The 2018/2019 season was the most successful for 20 years, as the American and European markets were thriving too.

Then the pandemic hit, and winter sports, like many other industries, were severely affected. But our recent research suggests the technological developments the pandemic has…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ When companies go bust, the law does little to help suppliers get repaid – here's a possible answer
~ Facebook's block on news sources in Australia is affecting The Conversation Africa
~ Cats don't avoid strangers who behave badly towards their owners, unlike dogs
~ James Hogg at 250: the farmhand who became one of Scotland's greatest storytellers
~ Preparing your own food or watching it being made could lead to overeating – new research
~ When financial traders are struggling to sleep, stock-market returns go down – new research
~ Algerian activist Rachid Nekkaz's failing health raises calls for his release
~ British people are really missing the pub – here's why
~ Cricket: children are the key to the future of the game, not broadcast rights
~ There's no such thing as a 'faithful retelling' of the Arthurian legend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter