Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facebook's block on news sources in Australia is affecting The Conversation Africa

By Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation Africa
Facebook has blocked access to news websites for its Australian users in response to legislation that aims to force it to bargain with publishers. The impact has been immediate and dramatic, affecting all news outlets in the country.

There has also been collateral damage beyond Australia. Although the action targeted Australia media, including The Conversation Australia, all the sites in the Conversation network have had their material blocked. It means…


© The Conversation -


