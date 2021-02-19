Tolerance.ca
Cats don't avoid strangers who behave badly towards their owners, unlike dogs

By Ali Boyle, Research Fellow in Kinds of Intelligence (Philosophy), University of Cambridge
There’s an old stereotype about the difference between cats and dogs. Dogs are loving and fiercely loyal, they say, while cats are aloof and indifferent. Most cat people probably disagree – I certainly find it hard to believe, with my cat purring away in my lap, that she doesn’t care about me.

Overall, cat cognition research suggests cats do form emotional bonds with their humans. Cats seem to experience separation anxiety, are more responsive to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


