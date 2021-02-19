Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British people are really missing the pub – here's why

By Thomas Thurnell-Read, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Loughborough University
The events of the past year have had a devastating impact on the hospitality sector in the UK. At the forefront of lockdown’s sacrifices for many is the closure of an institution that is a cornerstone of british culture – the pub.

An estimated 2500 pubs closed during 2020, accelerating an already existing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


