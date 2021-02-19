Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cricket: children are the key to the future of the game, not broadcast rights

By Dominic Malcolm, Reader in Sociology of Sport, Loughborough University
The resounding victory scored by England men’s cricket team in the first Test match in Chennai, India on February 9 was truly historic. India had lost only one of their most recent 35 Tests at home and had not lost in Chennai since 1999. The victory was largely assured by the England captain, Joe Root, who produced the highest ever individual score by an English player in a test in India. The icing on the cake was provided by fast bowler James Anderson, whose devastating display…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


