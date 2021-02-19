Tolerance.ca
There's no such thing as a 'faithful retelling' of the Arthurian legend

By Amy Louise Blaney, PhD Candidate and Associate Lecturer in English Literature, Keele University
Justice League director Zach Snyder has said he is interested in working on a “faithful retelling” of Arthurian myth. Cut to a small horde of Arthurian scholars (myself included) entering stage left to loudly proclaim that there is no such thing as a “faithful retelling” of the King Arthur myth. King Arthur is one of the most pervasive legends of all time. What…


© The Conversation -


