Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows parents are major producers of child sexual abuse material

By Michael Salter, Scientia Associate Professor of Criminology, UNSW
A study of child sexual abuse material survivors found 42% were abused by their father or stepfather, meaning abuse prevention and education services can't assume all parents protect children in their care.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


