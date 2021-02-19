Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 ways companies could offer more father-friendly policies that will help women

By Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Manuela Priesemuth, Associate Professor of Management, Villanova University
If you want to help women achieve gender equality in the workplace, it’s time to give more support to men.

That may sound counterintuitive since men have long been advantaged at work with higher salaries, faster promotions and more authority.

Based on a review of 186 papers on gender equality published in the last…


