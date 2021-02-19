Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Government Policies, Actions Target Minorities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman walks past security forces patrolling a street in a riot affected area in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (New York) – Authorities in India have adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government, Human Rights Watch said today. Prejudices embedded in the government of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have infiltrated independent institutions, such as the police and the courts, empowering nationalist groups to threaten, harass, and attack…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Two-year jail terms signal bid to crush all independent journalism in Belarus
~ The reset to lift us out of the COVID recession has to be bold: returning to where we were is nowhere near good enough
~ Brittany Higgins will lay complaint over alleged rape – and wants a role in framing workplace inquiry
~ Egypt: Escalating Reprisals, Arrests of Critics’ Families
~ Are COVID vaccines vegan? Should I get one anyway? An ethicist explains
~ Malaysia: Planned Forced Return of 1,200 to Myanmar
~ Why do people still reject COVID-19 vaccines in Indonesia? We need to solve structural problems behind the anti-vaccine movement
~ Why do we love koalas so much? Because they look like baby humans
~ Myanmar's coup might discourage international aid, but donors should adapt, not leave
~ Facebook versus Australia: the government hands Facebook a free pass
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter