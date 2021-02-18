Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar's coup might discourage international aid, but donors should adapt, not leave

By Anne Décobert, Lecturer in Development Studies, University of Melbourne
Share this article
It will take time for international donors to disentangle their programs from Myanmar's new military leaders — and even then, continuing their programs remains a big question.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why do we love koalas so much? Because they look like baby humans
~ Facebook versus Australia: the government hands Facebook a free pass
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Brittany Higgins, BOOT and Facebook
~ The WeChat model: how Facebook's ban could change the business of news
~ Australia, fighting Facebook, is the latest country to struggle against foreign influence on journalism
~ A century that profoundly changed universities and their campuses
~ As the Perseverance rover lands on Mars, there's a lot we already know about the red planet from meteorites found on Earth
~ Tourism desperately wants a return to the 'old normal' but that would be a disaster
~ 'Rape-revenge' films are changing: they now focus on the women, instead of their dads
~ Myanmar: Sanction Generals and Military-Owned Companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter