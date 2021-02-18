Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The WeChat model: how Facebook's ban could change the business of news

By Fan Yang, PhD candidate at Deakin University, Deakin University
Robbie Fordyce, Lecturer, Communications and Media Studies, Monash University
Facebook’s “news ban” in response to Australia’s proposed media bargaining code, has been hard to miss if you’ve spent any time on social networks in the past day or so. The social media platform has effectively halted all posting of links from Australian news pages and stopped people in Australia from posting or viewing international news as well.


Read complete article

© The Conversation


