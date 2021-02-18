Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A century that profoundly changed universities and their campuses

By Geoff Hanmer, Adjunct Professor of Architecture, University of Adelaide
Share this article
More than 90% of universities in the world have been built since 1949. The vast majority built large campuses outside city centres, and all for much the same reasons.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why do we love koalas so much? Because they look like baby humans
~ Myanmar's coup might discourage international aid, but donors should adapt, not leave
~ Facebook versus Australia: the government hands Facebook a free pass
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Brittany Higgins, BOOT and Facebook
~ The WeChat model: how Facebook's ban could change the business of news
~ Australia, fighting Facebook, is the latest country to struggle against foreign influence on journalism
~ As the Perseverance rover lands on Mars, there's a lot we already know about the red planet from meteorites found on Earth
~ Tourism desperately wants a return to the 'old normal' but that would be a disaster
~ 'Rape-revenge' films are changing: they now focus on the women, instead of their dads
~ Myanmar: Sanction Generals and Military-Owned Companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter