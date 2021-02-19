Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Planned Forced Return of 1,200 to Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Undocumented migrants are detained during a crackdown by Malaysia’s Immigration Department in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 20, 2020. © 2020 Mohd Firdaus/NurPhoto via AP (Kuala Lumpur) – The Malaysian government should halt plans to return 1,200 Myanmar nationals to Myanmar, Fortify Rights and Human Rights Watch said today. The government has agreed to hand over the nationals, all currently in Malaysian custody, to the Myanmar Navy during the week of February 21, 2021. Prior to any returns, the government should allow the United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


