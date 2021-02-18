Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tourism desperately wants a return to the 'old normal' but that would be a disaster

By Susanne Becken, Professor of Sustainable Tourism and Director, Griffith Institute for Tourism, Griffith University
Share this article
With each passing day, the grave future of Earth becomes more stark. The disruption of COVID-19 has not been enough to shift the trajectory, nor has it prompted polluting sectors of the economy to reconsider the harms they inflict


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As the Perseverance rover lands on Mars, there's a lot we already know about the red planet from meteorites found on Earth
~ 'Rape-revenge' films are changing: they now focus on the women, instead of their dads
~ Myanmar: Sanction Generals and Military-Owned Companies
~ Mexican Senate Takes a Step to Protect Women with Disabilities
~ 21 times the Sun's mass: heaviest stellar black hole in the Milky Way is more massive than we thought
~ COVID vaccine consent for aged-care residents: it's ethically tricky, but there are ways to get it right
~ How Chinese courtyard housing can help older Australian women avoid homelessness
~ The crisis in Yemen demands an independent review of NZ's military links with Saudi Arabia
~ Fears loom for teens undergoing vital brain development during COVID. Telling stories might help
~ Regardless of the rules, sport is fleeing free TV for pay, and it might be an avalanche
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter