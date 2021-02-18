Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Rape-revenge' films are changing: they now focus on the women, instead of their dads

By Isobella Austin, PhD Candidate in Cinema and Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Narratives around sexual assault in Hollywood are changing – on screen and off.

There is a longstanding genre of film dedicated to depicting the crime of rape as it affects the fathers of the victims, showing fathers dishing out violent retribution.

Contemporary directors have been moving away from depictions like this, with many films choosing to complicate the simplistic morality of their predecessors.

But these films have generally been low-budget affairs with…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


