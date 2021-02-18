Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Sanction Generals and Military-Owned Companies

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image State Administrative Council Chairman and Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing makes a televised statement in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. © 2021 Tatmadaw True Information Team Facebook page via AP (Washington) – Governments should impose targeted sanctions on the generals responsible for Myanmar’s February 1, 2021 coup overthrowing democratic rule and the ensuing arbitrary arrests and other abuses, Human Rights Watch said today in a new Questions-and-Answers document on sanctions policy related to Myanmar. Targeted sanctions should also be imposed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ As the Perseverance rover lands on Mars, there's a lot we already know about the red planet from meteorites found on Earth
~ Tourism desperately wants a return to the 'old normal' but that would be a disaster
~ 'Rape-revenge' films are changing: they now focus on the women, instead of their dads
~ Mexican Senate Takes a Step to Protect Women with Disabilities
~ 21 times the Sun's mass: heaviest stellar black hole in the Milky Way is more massive than we thought
~ COVID vaccine consent for aged-care residents: it's ethically tricky, but there are ways to get it right
~ How Chinese courtyard housing can help older Australian women avoid homelessness
~ The crisis in Yemen demands an independent review of NZ's military links with Saudi Arabia
~ Fears loom for teens undergoing vital brain development during COVID. Telling stories might help
~ Regardless of the rules, sport is fleeing free TV for pay, and it might be an avalanche
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter