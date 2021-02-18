Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican Senate Takes a Step to Protect Women with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women with disabilities demonstrate against violence in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2020.  © 2020 Mexicanas con Discapacidad This week, Mexico’s Senate approved a reform to the country’s General Law for Women's Access to a Life free from Violence by including disability as one of the elements prosecutors and courts must evaluate when deciding to grant protection to women who are victims of violence. This reform is an important step. The Senate should now build on it, by ensuring that a bill currently under consideration in the Senate on protection of women from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


