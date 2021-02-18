Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fears loom for teens undergoing vital brain development during COVID. Telling stories might help

By Donna Pendergast, Dean, School of Educational and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Stephen Dobson, Professor and Dean of Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The adolescent brain is particularly vulnerable to experience. Puberty is is the time brain networks are hardwired around milestone events. We should help teenagers make meaning of the pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


