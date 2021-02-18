Fears loom for teens undergoing vital brain development during COVID. Telling stories might help
By Donna Pendergast, Dean, School of Educational and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Stephen Dobson, Professor and Dean of Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The adolescent brain is particularly vulnerable to experience. Puberty is is the time brain networks are hardwired around milestone events. We should help teenagers make meaning of the pandemic.
© The Conversation
