Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the rise of telemedicine means for Canada’s legal system

By Marco Laverdière, Avocat, enseignant et chercheur associé en droit et politiques de la santé / Lawyer, lecturer and research associate in Health Law and Policy, Université de Sherbrooke
The current pandemic is a tremendous boost for telemedicine, as many health-care professionals are strongly encouraged to offer online consultations or have no choice but to do so. But even before the pandemic, there was already a growing trend towards the use of teleconsultation, driven in part by various commercial initiatives such as Maple or Teladoc.

However, there is some legal uncertainty surrounding this practice, raising questions for patients, professionals and regulators…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


