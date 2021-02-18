Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf War Illness: depleted uranium ruled out as a cause of mystery condition – new study

By Randall Parrish, Research Professor of Isotope Geology, University of Portsmouth
Robert Haley, Professor of Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Gulf War. A United Nations coalition of about 700,000 troops led by the United States liberated Kuwait from Iraqi occupation in the first half of 1991. But after the war ended, around 25% of those who served developed Gulf War Illness – also referred to as Gulf War Syndrome – a chronic condition whose cause remains unproven and debated. Symptoms include fatigue, night sweats, memory and concentration problems, diarrhoea, sexual dysfunction and chronic body pain.

Many of these symptoms are telltale signs of a brain…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


