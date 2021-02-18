Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why India's urban poor struggle to transition to clean cooking despite grave health impacts

By André Neto-Bradley, PhD Candidate in Engineering, University of Cambridge
Rishika Rangarajan, Researcher in Law, Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS)
What is the best way to help families sustain transition to clean cooking methods? Research in Bangalore, India offers some answers.


