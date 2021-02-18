Ebola strikes West Africa again: key questions and lessons from the past
By Mosoka Fallah, Part-time lecturer at the Global Health & Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Lecturer at the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences, University of Liberia
Countries in the West Africa region are in a very different position to seven years ago. They now have the experience of the past as well as new tools to tackle Ebola.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 18, 2021