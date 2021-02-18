Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 technologies poised to change food and the planet

By Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair, Food Security and the Environment, University of The Fraser Valley
Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Year round local food production is within our grasp, and will slash agriculture's climate impact — but only if we embrace agricultural technology.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


