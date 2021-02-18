Tolerance.ca
Air filters can scrub out pollutants near highways, reduce blood pressure

By Doug Brugge, Professor and Chair of Public Health Science and Community Medicine, University of Connecticut
Living next to a highway is not great for health, but a new study shows that running air filters indoors can remove tiny particles of pollution and lower blood pressure.


