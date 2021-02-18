Americans still need a lifeline despite trillions in coronavirus aid
By Mary G. Findling, Research Associate at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University
John M. Benson, Senior Research Scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University
Robert J. Blendon, Richard L. Menschel Professor of Public Health and Professor of Health Policy and Political Analysis, Emeritus, Harvard University
A survey of the impact of the first few rounds of coronavirus aid shows that most of those who lost jobs or wages due to the pandemic were facing severe economic hardship.
