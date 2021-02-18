Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I interviewed 48 bankrupt Americans – here's who they blame for their financial troubles

By Tess Wise, Visiting Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Amherst College
Few middle-class Americans undergoing Chapter 13 bankruptcy blame the government. They portray themselves as hardworking victims and resent others for taking more than their fair share.


