Human Rights Observatory

Reaching African audiences in their mother tongue: one film’s ongoing legacy

By Nick Higgins, Chair of Screen Practice, Director of the UWS Creative Media Academy, University of the West of Scotland
Over 2,000 languages are spoken in Africa, with multilingualism a common feature of everyday life. Across the continent, though, millions of school pupils aren’t taught in their mother tongue.

Zambia, for instance, is a country with a huge range of languages but just one official language: English. Intrigued by the disconnect between the languages spoken at home by children in Zambia…


© The Conversation -


