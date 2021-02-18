Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: trial of Aung San just the latest in a long line of unlawful prosecutions by illegal regimes

By James Sweeney, Professor, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
Myanmar’s military coup leaders have reportedly put the country’s lawfully elected leaders on trial. It is understood that the proceedings, apparently held in secret and without giving the defendants the benefit of legal representation, could last for up to six months.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counsellor and de facto leader, faces charges of illegally importing two walkie talkies and of contravening a natural disaster management law by interacting with a crowd during…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


