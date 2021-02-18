Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tech giants need to step up to help close Canada's digital divide

By Catherine Rosenberg, Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Canada Research Chair in the Future Internet, University of Waterloo
Andrew Lappalainen, MASc Candidate, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Waterloo
Share this article
It's time to create a special remote status for communities that struggle with connectivity challenges and lack access to high-speed internet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flights carrying ‘seafood’ between China and Myanmar fuel speculation about Beijing's support for the military coup
~ 6 important truths about COVID-19 vaccines
~ Air filters can scrub out pollutants near highways, reduce blood pressure
~ Election violence spiked worldwide in 2020 – will this year be better?
~ What belief in extraterrestrial visitors to Earth reveals about trust in elections
~ Americans still need a lifeline despite trillions in coronavirus aid
~ I interviewed 48 bankrupt Americans – here's who they blame for their financial troubles
~ How a mass suicide by slaves caused the legend of the flying African to take off
~ Why creating art with your children is important
~ Reaching African audiences in their mother tongue: one film’s ongoing legacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter