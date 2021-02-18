Tech giants need to step up to help close Canada's digital divide
By Catherine Rosenberg, Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Canada Research Chair in the Future Internet, University of Waterloo
Andrew Lappalainen, MASc Candidate, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Waterloo
It's time to create a special remote status for communities that struggle with connectivity challenges and lack access to high-speed internet.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 18, 2021