Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa indigenous fruit trees offer major benefits. But they're being ignored

By Abiodun Olusola Omotayo, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, North-West University
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu, Associate professor, North-West University
Indigenous fruits have been collected from the wild for centuries for human consumption and other purposes. Across the African continent, indigenous fruit trees are valuable assets for local communities.

But the natural habitats of trees are being lost, mainly to widespread deforestation resulting from population growth. Industrial agriculture is also contributing to their loss.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


