Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Customary law in Nigeria favours men over children in custody cases

By Lorretta Favour Chizomam Ntoimo, Senior Lecturer, Department of Demography and Social Statistics, Federal University, Oye Ekiti
Share this article
The breakdown of a marriage comes with emotional, financial, health and social consequences for the couple, their children and their extended families in some cases.

In a divorce, one of the critical decisions is child custody. It matters who a child lives with. A Swedish study,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flights carrying ‘seafood’ between China and Myanmar fuel speculation about Beijing's support for the military coup
~ 6 important truths about COVID-19 vaccines
~ Air filters can scrub out pollutants near highways, reduce blood pressure
~ Election violence spiked worldwide in 2020 – will this year be better?
~ What belief in extraterrestrial visitors to Earth reveals about trust in elections
~ Americans still need a lifeline despite trillions in coronavirus aid
~ I interviewed 48 bankrupt Americans – here's who they blame for their financial troubles
~ How a mass suicide by slaves caused the legend of the flying African to take off
~ Why creating art with your children is important
~ Reaching African audiences in their mother tongue: one film’s ongoing legacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter