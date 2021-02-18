Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Has Earth been visited by an alien spaceship? Harvard professor Avi Loeb vs everybody else

By Simon Goodwin, Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics, University of Sheffield
Share this article
A highly unusual object was spotted travelling through the solar system in 2017. Given a Hawaiian name,ʻOumuamua, it was small and elongated – a few hundred metres by a few tens of meters, travelling at a speed fast enough to escape the Sun’s gravity and move into interstellar space.

I was at a meeting when the discovery of ʻOumuamua was announced, and a friend immediately said to me, “So how long before somebody claims it’s a spaceship?” It seems that whenever astronomers discover anything unusual,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flights carrying ‘seafood’ between China and Myanmar fuel speculation about Beijing's support for the military coup
~ 6 important truths about COVID-19 vaccines
~ Air filters can scrub out pollutants near highways, reduce blood pressure
~ Election violence spiked worldwide in 2020 – will this year be better?
~ What belief in extraterrestrial visitors to Earth reveals about trust in elections
~ Americans still need a lifeline despite trillions in coronavirus aid
~ I interviewed 48 bankrupt Americans – here's who they blame for their financial troubles
~ How a mass suicide by slaves caused the legend of the flying African to take off
~ Why creating art with your children is important
~ Reaching African audiences in their mother tongue: one film’s ongoing legacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter