How patent laws get in the way of the global coronavirus vaccine rollout
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Editor: Science, Health, Environment
This is a transcript of Episode 3 of The Conversation Weekly podcast: Coronavirus vaccines: what’s getting in the way of the global rollout, published on February 18, 2021. In this week’s episode, we hear about an ongoing battle to relax intellectual property rules around coronavirus vaccines and new research on why China is closing down coal-fired power stations faster in some places than others.