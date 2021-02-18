Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two Journalists in Belarus Jailed in Retaliation for Their Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists Ekaterina Andreyeva (Bakhvalova), right, and Daria Chultsova embrace inside the defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, February 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo Today a district court in Minsk, Belarus sentenced journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva and her colleague and camerawoman Daria Chultsova to two years in prison having deemed them guilty of “organizing activities violating public order.” The two women work for Belsat, a Poland-based broadcaster, long targeted by Belarusian authorities. The Frunzensky District Court’s ruling was based on…


© Human Rights Watch -


