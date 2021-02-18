Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Activist Given Suspended Sentence for ‘Undesirable’ Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Today, a Russian court sentenced Anastasiya Shevchenko to a 4-year suspended sentence for affiliation with an “undesirable organization.” While it is a relief that Shevchenko will not have to serve prison time, this totally unjust ruling exemplifies the persecution civic activists continue to face in Russia. Click to expand Image Anastasiya Shevchenko.  © Facebook Shevchenko spent two years under house arrest and will now have a criminal record – all for merely taking part in a public discussion and a peaceful protest, which the authorities are equating with a threat to constitutional…


