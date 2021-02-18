Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Appetite drug shows promise in treating obesity

By John Blundell, Professor of Psychobiology, University of Leeds
A recently published clinical trial of the anti-obesity drug, semaglutide, has produced a degree of weight loss which has led some to dub the medication a “game changer” in the treatment of obesity.

The trial looked at 1,961 adults who were overweight or obese. Approximately 75% of participants were female. Participants were given a weekly injection of semaglutide, a drug normally used to control blood…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


