Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison dealt poorly with a young woman's shocking story

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Scott Morrison has been wounded by the revelation this week of an alleged rape in Parliament House. But the fear must be that Brittany Higgins has become a victim twice over – of the incident itself and the fallout these past days.


© The Conversation


