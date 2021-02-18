Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Facebook ups the ante on news, regional and elderly Australians will be hardest hit

By Caroline Fisher, Co-author of the Digital News Report: Australia 2020, Deputy Director of the News and Media Research Centre, and Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Canberra
Kerry McCallum, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Director, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Canberra
Sora Park, Lead Author of Digital News Report: Australia 2020, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Arts & Design, University of Canberra
With regional news outlets long in decline, people have been increasingly turning to social media for information. Facebook's news ban places that under threat.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


