Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do kids tend to have milder COVID? This new study gives us a clue

By Joanna Groom, Laboratory Head, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
Share this article
A new Australian study, published overnight in Nature Communications, gives an insight into how kids’ immune systems respond to infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

It’s the first study, to my knowledge, that directly compares children and adults with mild COVID.

Children are less likely to become infected, and when they are, they are more likely to be asymptomatic. This is in contrast to other viral and respiratory infections that are more prevalent among young people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a social media group is helping to improve railway service in Bangladesh
~ As Facebook ups the ante on news, regional and elderly Australians will be hardest hit
~ Feel like breaking up with Facebook? Maybe it's time for a social media spring clean
~ Turkey: Student Protesters at Risk of Prosecution
~ Cambodia: Internet Censorship, Control Expanded
~ Malaysia: Deportation to Myanmar puts lives in danger
~ Facebook's news is gone. Here's where to turn for trusted information
~ Catholic Church divided over Biden
~ Many African countries had a surprise manufacturing surge in 2010s – it bodes well for the years ahead
~ Why the curriculum should be based on students' readiness, not their age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter