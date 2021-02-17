Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new online safety bill could allow censorship of anyone who engages with sexual content on the internet

By Zahra Zsuzsanna Stardust, Adjunct Lecturer, Centre for Social Research in Health, Research Assistant, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW
Share this article
Under new draft laws, the eSafety Commissioner could order your nude selfies, sex education or slash fiction to be taken down from the internet with just 24 hours notice.

Officially, the Morrison government’s new bill aims to improve online safety.

But in doing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NZ tourism can use the disruption of COVID-19 to drive sustainable change — and be more competitive
~ Why Google is now funnelling millions into media outlets, as Facebook pulls news for Australia
~ Latest NZ unemployment figure may not give a true picture of the number of people out of work
~ Firestarter — the Story of Bangarra is a film of national and personal tragedies, with light in the dark
~ Facebook has pulled the trigger on news content — and possibly shot itself in the foot
~ Banning news links just days before Australia's COVID vaccine rollout? Facebook, that’s just dangerous
~ How the Pfizer COVID vaccine gets from the freezer into your arm
~ Human Rights Body Calls for Repeal of Jamaica’s Anti-LGBT Laws
~ Troubling Raid on Philippine Indigenous School
~ Free Speech Under Threat in Uzbekistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter