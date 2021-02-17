Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Troubling Raid on Philippine Indigenous School

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Arrested teachers and adult Indigenous students confer with their lawyer while detained in a Cebu City jail.  © Save Our Schools Network On Monday, police in the central Philippine city of Cebu raided a temporary school for displaced Indigenous children and detained 26 people, including 19 children. Police allege the school was training children as “armed combatants” for the communist New People’s Army insurgency, and the raid was to “rescue” them. The raid occurred at the University of San Carlos in Talamban, where the children stayed in a retreat house owned by…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ NZ tourism can use the disruption of COVID-19 to drive sustainable change — and be more competitive
~ Why Google is now funnelling millions into media outlets, as Facebook pulls news for Australia
~ Latest NZ unemployment figure may not give a true picture of the number of people out of work
~ A new online safety bill could allow censorship of anyone who engages with sexual content on the internet
~ Firestarter — the Story of Bangarra is a film of national and personal tragedies, with light in the dark
~ Facebook has pulled the trigger on news content — and possibly shot itself in the foot
~ Banning news links just days before Australia's COVID vaccine rollout? Facebook, that’s just dangerous
~ How the Pfizer COVID vaccine gets from the freezer into your arm
~ Human Rights Body Calls for Repeal of Jamaica’s Anti-LGBT Laws
~ Free Speech Under Threat in Uzbekistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter