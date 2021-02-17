Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free Speech Under Threat in Uzbekistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oliy Majlis, the Parliament of Uzbekistan.  Tashkent, Uzbekistan © 2019 Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Uzbekistan’s parliament is considering worrying amendments to the country’s Criminal and Administrative Codes, and to its Information Law, that could threaten the right to free speech. On February 12, the head of the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) party, Alisher Qodirov, whose party helped draft the bill, published excerpts of it and informed his Telegram channel subscribers that the bill had already been adopted in its first reading in parliament.…


© Human Rights Watch -


