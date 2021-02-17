Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian schools are becoming more segregated. This threatens student outcomes

By Rachel Wilson, Associate Professor in Education, University of Sydney
Paul Kidson, Lecturer in Educational Leadership, University of Wollongong
One recommendation to fix inequity in Australia is for the government to fund non-government schools to the same degree as government schools, while banning them from charging fees.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


