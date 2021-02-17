Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian cinema is reaping box office rewards during the pandemic. Can the trend continue?

By Stephen Gaunson, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Early into the pandemic there were cries and questions as to whether the cinema industry would survive. The answer, it seems, was here all along. A robust and diverse local industry.


© The Conversation -


