Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don't disturb the cockatoos on your lawn, they're probably doing all your weeding for free

By Gregory Moore, Doctor of Botany, University of Melbourne
Share this article
I collected data about my neighbourhood sulphur-crested cockatoos while stuck home in Melbourne's lockdown. I learned that each bird can eat 200 onion grass plants per hour.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australian schools are becoming more segregated. This threatens student outcomes
~ First lift JobSeeker, then add on fully-funded unemployment insurance
~ Australian cinema is reaping box office rewards during the pandemic. Can the trend continue?
~ Can Fox News survive without Trump in the White House?
~ Should I get a COVID vaccine while I'm pregnant or breastfeeding? Is it safe for me and my baby?
~ Debunking the myth of legislative gridlock
~ Black sororities have stood at the forefront of Black achievement for more than a century
~ More Schoolchildren Abducted in Nigeria
~ Dubai: Fears for Sheikha Latifa’s safety after ‘chilling’ video messages reveal ‘hostage’ situation
~ Nigeria: Attacks on schools undermine right to education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter