Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Fox News survive without Trump in the White House?

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
There has never been a partnership in a democracy like that between the former president and Rupert Murdoch's flagship news station. Now it will have to struggle on without him.


© The Conversation -


