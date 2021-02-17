Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black sororities have stood at the forefront of Black achievement for more than a century

By Tamara L. Brown, Executive Dean and Professor of Psychology, University of North Texas
Share this article
Members of the nation's four Black sororities, including Vice President Kamala Harris, commit to lifelong acts of service for their communities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australian schools are becoming more segregated. This threatens student outcomes
~ First lift JobSeeker, then add on fully-funded unemployment insurance
~ Australian cinema is reaping box office rewards during the pandemic. Can the trend continue?
~ Don't disturb the cockatoos on your lawn, they're probably doing all your weeding for free
~ Can Fox News survive without Trump in the White House?
~ Should I get a COVID vaccine while I'm pregnant or breastfeeding? Is it safe for me and my baby?
~ Debunking the myth of legislative gridlock
~ More Schoolchildren Abducted in Nigeria
~ Dubai: Fears for Sheikha Latifa’s safety after ‘chilling’ video messages reveal ‘hostage’ situation
~ Nigeria: Attacks on schools undermine right to education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter