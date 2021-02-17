Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More Schoolchildren Abducted in Nigeria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Freed schoolboys look on during a meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, December 18, 2020, in Katsina, Nigeria, days after an armed group attacked their school and kidnapped them. © 2020 AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Gunmen in Nigeria’s northwestern Niger State attacked a government school yesterday, reportedly abducting hundreds of students and teachers and killing one student. Niger is among the states in Nigeria’s northwest and northcentral regions plagued with security challenges from gangs of bandits pillaging, extorting, and kidnapping for ransom in mostly…


© Human Rights Watch -


