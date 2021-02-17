Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sub-Saharan Africa had a manufacturing renaissance in 2010s – it's a promising sign for the years ahead

By Gaaitzen de Vries, Associate professor University of Groningen, UNU WIDER Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow, United Nations University
Emmanuel B Mensah, Postdoctoral Researcher in Development Economics, University of Groningen
Hagen Kruse, PhD Researcher in Development Economics, University of Groningen
Kunal Sen, Professor and Director, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Industrialisation was key to long-term economic growth in the west and Asia. After years of going in the wrong direction, new research suggests that many African countries have seen a turnaround.


© The Conversation


