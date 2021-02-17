Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mario Draghi: is Italy’s addiction to technocratic leaders a cause for concern?

By Filippo Tronconi, Associate Professor of Political Science, Università di Bologna
Luca Verzichelli, Professor of Political Science, Università di Siena
Italy loves technocrats. The latest proof is the decision to install Mario Draghi, former governor of the Bank of Italy and former president of the European Central Bank, as prime minister. This followed the resignation of Giuseppe Conte, who lost the support of one of the parties that formed his parliamentary majority.

The Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, when asking Draghi to form a government of national unity, said it would be too much of a risk to hold elections at this point in the…


Read complete article

